UNC Greensboro wins 86-37 over William Peace

The Associated Press

December 17, 2024, 9:11 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Atwell had 14 points in UNC Greensboro’s 86-37 victory against William Peace on Tuesday night.

Atwell went 5 of 11 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Spartans (6-5). Kenyon Giles scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added four steals. Demetrius Davis went 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Pacers were led in scoring by Chuks Ezeonu, who finished with eight points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

