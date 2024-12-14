UNC Greensboro visits North Florida after Miles’ 30-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-4) at North Florida Ospreys (6-4) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1;…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-4) at North Florida Ospreys (6-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on UNC Greensboro after Jasai Miles scored 30 points in North Florida’s 93-91 overtime loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Ospreys are 3-1 in home games. North Florida leads college basketball averaging 13.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.9% from deep. Liam Murphy leads the team averaging 3.6 makes while shooting 47.4% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 1-2 in road games. UNC Greensboro ranks fifth in the SoCon with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Jalen Breath averaging 7.8.

North Florida scores 88.5 points, 24.9 more per game than the 63.6 UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 70.0 points per game, 12.0 fewer points than the 82.0 North Florida allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Harris is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Ospreys.

Kenyon Giles averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.