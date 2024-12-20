UNC Greensboro visits Elon following Simpkins’ 27-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-5) at Elon Phoenix (7-4) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts UNC…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-5) at Elon Phoenix (7-4)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts UNC Greensboro after TJ Simpkins scored 27 points in Elon’s 84-58 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Phoenix are 3-0 on their home court. Elon averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-3 on the road. UNC Greensboro is eighth in the SoCon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Breath averaging 2.1.

Elon makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). UNC Greensboro averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Elon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpkins is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Phoenix.

Joryam Saizonou is averaging 5.1 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.