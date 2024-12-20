UNC Greensboro plays Wake Forest on 3-game road slide

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-5, 0-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-5, 0-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Spartans take on Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons are 5-3 in home games. Wake Forest averages 62.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-3 on the road. UNC Greensboro has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

Wake Forest averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.5 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro scores 10.9 more points per game (65.3) than Wake Forest gives up (54.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Williams is shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals.

Jayde Gamble is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 23.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

