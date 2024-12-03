UNC Greensboro knocks off High Point 72-68

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 25 points as UNC Greensboro beat High Point 72-68 on Tuesday night. Giles…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 25 points as UNC Greensboro beat High Point 72-68 on Tuesday night.

Giles went 11 of 21 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Spartans (4-4). Jalen Breath added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Joryam Saizonou finished with with 15 points.

Kimani Hamilton led the way for the Panthers (8-2) with 13 points. High Point also got 11 points and four assists from Kezza Giffa. D’Maurian Williams finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

