UNC Greensboro faces Wake Forest, aims to stop road skid

UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-5, 0-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will aim to end its three-game road skid when the Spartans play Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons have gone 5-3 at home. Wake Forest averages 62.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-3 on the road. UNC Greensboro is eighth in the SoCon with 25.5 rebounds per game led by Khalis Cain averaging 6.5.

Wake Forest makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). UNC Greensboro has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 36.0% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylie Theuerkauf is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

Jayde Gamble is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 58.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 23.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.