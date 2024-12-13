UNC Asheville visits North Florida, looks to stop road slide

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-8) at North Florida Ospreys (2-8) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-8) at North Florida Ospreys (2-8)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits North Florida looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Ospreys are 2-2 on their home court. North Florida averages 20.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-6 away from home. UNC Asheville is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

North Florida is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points lower than North Florida has given up to its opponents (46.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaila Rougier is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Ospreys.

Lalmani Simmons is averaging 10.9 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

