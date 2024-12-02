UNC Asheville visits George Mason following Marsh’s 23-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) at George Mason Patriots (5-3) Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) at George Mason Patriots (5-3)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits George Mason after Jordan Marsh scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 92-74 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Patriots have gone 4-1 at home. George Mason is fifth in the A-10 scoring 79.6 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the road. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South with 12.7 assists per game led by Marsh averaging 3.5.

George Mason’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 34.5% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Patriots.

Josh Banks is averaging 16.7 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.