UNC Asheville visits George Mason following Marsh’s 23-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) at George Mason Patriots (5-3)
Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits George Mason after Jordan Marsh scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 92-74 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.
The Patriots have gone 4-1 at home. George Mason is fifth in the A-10 scoring 79.6 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.
The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the road. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South with 12.7 assists per game led by Marsh averaging 3.5.
George Mason’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 34.5% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Patriots.
Josh Banks is averaging 16.7 points for the Bulldogs.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
