UNC Asheville hosts Smith and North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (7-4) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-4)

Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces UNC Asheville after Jaylen Smith scored 21 points in North Florida’s 89-77 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.2 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Ospreys are 3-3 in road games. North Florida averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the ASUN, paced by Smith with 6.4.

UNC Asheville averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.9 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 14.3 more points per game (88.5) than UNC Asheville allows (74.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Liam Murphy is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 13.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

