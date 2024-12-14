UNC Asheville faces North Florida on 6-game road slide

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-8) at North Florida Ospreys (2-8) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville travels…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-8) at North Florida Ospreys (2-8)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville travels to North Florida looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Ospreys are 2-2 on their home court. North Florida ranks seventh in the ASUN with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Sarah Taub averaging 8.0.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Abigail Wilson averaging 3.1.

North Florida is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 61.2 points per game, 16.6 fewer points than the 77.8 North Florida gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaila Rougier is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Ospreys.

Lalmani Simmons is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

