UNC Asheville defeats NAIA-member Columbia International 95-53

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Marsh scored 20 points as UNC Asheville beat NAIA-member Columbia International 95-53 on Monday night.

Marsh shot 9 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (9-5). Josh Banks scored 16 points, shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Toyaz Solomon shot 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Christian Howard led the way for the Rams with 11 points. Will Kelly added 10 points for Columbia International. Brandon Hunt also put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

