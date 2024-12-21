UNC Asheville Bulldogs take on the Western Carolina Catamounts on 3-game skid

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-10) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville…

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-10)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville looks to end its three-game losing streak when the Bulldogs take on Western Carolina.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-3 in home games. UNC Asheville allows 66.3 points and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Catamounts are 4-4 in road games. Western Carolina is the top team in the SoCon with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Kehinde Obasuyi averaging 4.0.

UNC Asheville’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Wilson is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Avyonce Carter is averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

