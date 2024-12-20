UNC Asheville Bulldogs face the Western Carolina Catamounts on 3-game losing streak

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-10) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville…

Western Carolina Catamounts (7-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (1-10)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville heads into the matchup with Western Carolina as losers of three games in a row.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on their home court. UNC Asheville is fifth in the Big South scoring 59.5 points while shooting 37.4% from the field.

The Catamounts have gone 4-4 away from home. Western Carolina averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UNC Asheville’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota McCaughan is averaging 6.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs.

Tyja Beans is averaging 12 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

