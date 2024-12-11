UNC Asheville beats Bluefield 92-46

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Connor Dubsky’s 23 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Bluefield 92-46 on Wednesday night. Dubsky shot 6…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Connor Dubsky’s 23 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Bluefield 92-46 on Wednesday night.

Dubsky shot 6 for 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (5-4). Toyaz Solomon scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Kameron Taylor had 14 points and shot 6 for 12 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

DeAndre Miles led the way for the Ramblin’ Rams with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.