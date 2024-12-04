UMKC visits Sacramento State after Peneueta’s 20-point showing

UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-3) Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts UMKC…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-3)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts UMKC after Katie Peneueta scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 73-34 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Hornets have gone 3-1 in home games. Sacramento State averages 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Kangaroos are 1-4 in road games. UMKC is ninth in the Summit scoring 61.4 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

Sacramento State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Sacramento State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lina Falk is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hornets.

Emani Bennett is averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Kangaroos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

