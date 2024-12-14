UMKC takes on Tulsa on 3-game skid

UMKC Kangaroos (3-8) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-5) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC heads into the…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-8) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC heads into the matchup with Tulsa after losing three straight games.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-2 in home games. Tulsa is ninth in the AAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Paige Bradley averaging 2.2.

The Kangaroos are 1-6 on the road. UMKC allows 66.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Tulsa is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 42.6% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 58.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 63.2 Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.

Alayna Contreras is shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 12.2 points.

