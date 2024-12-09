UMKC takes on Portland, seeks to halt 3-game skid

UMKC Kangaroos (4-7) at Portland Pilots (3-6) Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC enters the matchup against…

UMKC Kangaroos (4-7) at Portland Pilots (3-6)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC enters the matchup against Portland as losers of three straight games.

The Pilots are 2-1 in home games. Portland is fifth in the WCC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by A.Rapp averaging 5.8.

The Kangaroos are 0-4 on the road. UMKC is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Portland scores 70.6 points, 6.4 more per game than the 64.2 UMKC allows. UMKC has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pilots.

Jamar Brown is averaging 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Kangaroos.

