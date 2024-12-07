UMKC takes on Montana State following Kopp’s 22-point showing

UMKC Kangaroos (4-6) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9; over/under…

UMKC Kangaroos (4-6) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on Montana State after Anderson Kopp scored 22 points in UMKC’s 82-77 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Bobcats have gone 3-1 at home. Montana State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Walker averaging 7.3.

The Kangaroos are 0-3 in road games. UMKC averages 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Montana State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game UMKC allows. UMKC scores 11.8 more points per game (79.5) than Montana State gives up (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Kopp is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Kangaroos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

