UMKC Kangaroos host the Idaho State Bengals in cross-conference matchup

Idaho State Bengals (4-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-6)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC and Idaho State play in non-conference action.

The Kangaroos are 2-1 on their home court. UMKC averages 20.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bengals are 0-3 on the road. Idaho State gives up 64.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

UMKC’s average of 1.8 made 3-pointers per game is 5.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Bennett is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Kangaroos.

Halle Wright is averaging 10.9 points for the Bengals.

