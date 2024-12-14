UMKC hosts Bowling Green following Butler’s 35-point outing

Bowling Green Falcons (4-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -2.5;…

Bowling Green Falcons (4-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (5-7)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits UMKC after Derrick Butler scored 35 points in Bowling Green’s 102-81 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Kangaroos have gone 3-1 at home. UMKC has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons are 0-3 in road games. Bowling Green has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UMKC averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UMKC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Kangaroos.

Butler is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

