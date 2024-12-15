UMKC faces Tulsa on 6-game road skid

UMKC Kangaroos (3-8) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-5) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hits the road…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-8) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-5)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hits the road against Tulsa looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-2 in home games. Tulsa ranks third in the AAC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hadley Periman averaging 5.3.

The Kangaroos are 1-6 in road games. UMKC ranks ninth in the Summit shooting 19.0% from 3-point range.

Tulsa averages 65.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 66.5 UMKC gives up. UMKC has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 36.0% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Crawford is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Golden Hurricane.

Emani Bennett is averaging 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Kangaroos.

