UMKC faces Portland on 3-game slide

UMKC Kangaroos (4-7) at Portland Pilots (3-6)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC enters the matchup against Portland as losers of three straight games.

The Pilots are 2-1 in home games. Portland is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Kangaroos are 0-4 in road games. UMKC is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Portland’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 11.1 per game Portland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pilots.

Jamar Brown is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Kangaroos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

