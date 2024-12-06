UMKC faces Montana State after Kopp’s 22-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (4-6) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits Montana State…

UMKC Kangaroos (4-6) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits Montana State after Anderson Kopp scored 22 points in UMKC’s 82-77 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Bobcats have gone 3-1 at home. Montana State is second in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Kangaroos are 0-3 on the road. UMKC has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Montana State scores 76.1 points, 12.9 more per game than the 63.2 UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Montana State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Goracke averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc.

Kopp is averaging 13.8 points for the Kangaroos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.