UMKC faces Kansas following Bennett’s 23-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (3-7) at Kansas Jayhawks (8-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC plays Kansas after Emani Bennett scored 23 points in UMKC’s 67-50 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Jayhawks have gone 5-0 at home. Kansas is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

The Kangaroos are 1-5 in road games. UMKC is sixth in the Summit scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Bennett averaging 6.0.

Kansas’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Kansas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is shooting 46.4% and averaging 21.1 points for the Jayhawks.

Alayna Contreras is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

