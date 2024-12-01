UMass visits Siena after Palmieri’s 21-point game

UMass Minutewomen (2-4) at Siena Saints (1-4) Loudonville, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Siena after…

UMass Minutewomen (2-4) at Siena Saints (1-4)

Loudonville, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Siena after Allie Palmieri scored 21 points in UMass’ 56-50 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Saints have gone 0-1 at home. Siena has a 0-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Minutewomen have gone 0-1 away from home. UMass ranks third in the A-10 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Olbrys averaging 6.5.

Siena’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UMass gives up. UMass averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Siena allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Saints.

Palmieri averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

