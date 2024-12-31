UMass visits Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

UMass Minutemen (5-8) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-4, 1-0 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks…

UMass Minutemen (5-8) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-4, 1-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -10.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays UMass after Erik Reynolds II scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-58 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is first in the A-10 with 17.0 assists per game led by Xzayvier Brown averaging 5.1.

The Minutemen have gone 1-1 away from home. UMass is fourth in the A-10 with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Daniel Rivera averaging 7.4.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 76.4 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 74.8 UMass allows. UMass has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawks.

Jaylen Curry is averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Minutemen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

