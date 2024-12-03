UMass takes on Cent. Conn. St. in non-conference action

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-3) at UMass Minutemen (3-5) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass and…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-3) at UMass Minutemen (3-5)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass and Cent. Conn. St. square off in non-conference action.

The Minutemen have gone 2-1 at home. UMass is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Devils are 1-2 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

UMass scores 73.8 points, 7.5 more per game than the 66.3 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc.

Jayden Brown averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.