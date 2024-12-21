Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) vs. UMass Minutemen (5-7) Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils…

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) vs. UMass Minutemen (5-7)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -9.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Arizona State at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Minutemen have a 5-7 record against non-conference oppponents. UMass averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Sun Devils have an 8-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Arizona State averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

UMass scores 75.4 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 72.3 Arizona State allows. Arizona State has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Curry is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Minutemen.

Joson Sanon is averaging 14.8 points for the Sun Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

