UMass Minutewomen to face Dartmouth Big Green on the road

UMass Minutewomen (3-5) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-4)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass heads to Dartmouth for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Big Green are 2-3 in home games. Dartmouth is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 59.0 points while shooting 38.9% from the field.

The Minutewomen are 0-2 on the road. UMass is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Dartmouth’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Page averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

Allie Palmieri is shooting 35.8% and averaging 14.5 points for the Minutewomen.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

