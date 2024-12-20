UMass Minutemen take on the Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) vs. UMass Minutemen (5-7) Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on…

Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) vs. UMass Minutemen (5-7)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on Arizona State in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Minutemen are 5-7 in non-conference play. UMass is the top team in the A-10 with 41.0 points in the paint led by Daniel Rivera averaging 7.2.

The Sun Devils are 8-2 in non-conference play. Arizona State scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

UMass’ average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rivera is averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Minutemen.

Joson Sanon is shooting 52.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 14.8 points.

