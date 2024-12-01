UMass-Lowell visits Cent. Conn. St. after Somerville’s 21-point outing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-3) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-3) New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-3) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-3)

New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays Cent. Conn. St. after Martin Somerville scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 93-90 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-0 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The River Hawks are 0-3 on the road. UMass-Lowell scores 86.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is shooting 36.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Blue Devils.

Somerville averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.