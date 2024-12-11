UMass Lowell River Hawks to host the Boston University Terriers Thursday

Boston University Terriers (5-4) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-8) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University…

Boston University Terriers (5-4) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-8)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces UMass Lowell for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday.

The River Hawks are 1-2 in home games. UMass Lowell ranks second in the America East with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Watkins averaging 4.7.

The Terriers are 1-2 on the road. Boston University is ninth in the Patriot scoring 56.8 points per game and is shooting 40.1%.

UMass Lowell’s average of 3.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UMass Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayne Durant is scoring 11.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the River Hawks.

Alex Giannaros is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

