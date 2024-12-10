UMass Lowell faces Iona, looks to stop home slide

Iona Gaels (2-6) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (1-8) Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell aims…

Iona Gaels (2-6) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (1-8)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell aims to stop its three-game home skid with a win over Iona.

The River Hawks have gone 0-2 at home. UMass Lowell has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Gaels are 0-2 on the road. Iona gives up 64.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.7 points per game.

UMass Lowell is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 51.3 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 67.1 UMass Lowell gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Rice is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

Zoey Ward is averaging 7.8 points for the Gaels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

