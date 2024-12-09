UMass Lowell faces Iona, aims to end home slide

Iona Gaels (2-6) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (1-8) Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell hosts…

Iona Gaels (2-6) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (1-8)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell hosts Iona looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The River Hawks are 0-2 in home games. UMass Lowell gives up 67.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.8 points per game.

The Gaels are 0-2 on the road. Iona allows 64.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.7 points per game.

UMass Lowell averages 49.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 64.0 Iona allows. Iona averages 51.3 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 67.1 UMass Lowell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbey Lindsey is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.1 points for the River Hawks.

Zoey Ward is averaging 7.8 points for the Gaels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

