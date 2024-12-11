UMass-Lowell defeats Long Island 69-62

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Quinton Mincey scored 20 points as UMass-Lowell beat Long Island 69-62 on Wednesday night. Mincey shot…

Mincey shot 6 for 17 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the River Hawks (7-4). Max Brooks scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and eight blocks. Cam Morris III shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Malachi Davis led the way for the Sharks (4-8) with 16 points and three steals. Jamal Fuller added 14 points.

