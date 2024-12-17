UMass hosts King and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (8-3) at UMass Minutemen (4-7) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits UMass after Rashad…

Northeastern Huskies (8-3) at UMass Minutemen (4-7)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits UMass after Rashad King scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 75-71 win over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Minutemen have gone 3-3 at home. UMass leads the A-10 averaging 41.6 points in the paint. Daniel Rivera leads the Minutemen scoring 7.3.

The Huskies are 3-1 on the road. Northeastern is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UMass averages 75.3 points, 8.8 more per game than the 66.5 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UMass gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rivera is averaging 10.7 points and seven rebounds for the Minutemen.

King averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

