UMass hosts Donaldson and Fordham

Fordham Rams (6-5) at UMass Minutewomen (5-6)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on UMass after Taylor Donaldson scored 24 points in Fordham’s 71-62 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Minutewomen have gone 3-3 in home games. UMass ranks sixth in the A-10 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Olbrys averaging 6.5.

The Rams have gone 2-3 away from home. Fordham is sixth in the A-10 giving up 58.2 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

UMass is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 38.1% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham averages 5.7 more points per game (62.2) than UMass allows (56.5).

The Minutewomen and Rams match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olbrys is averaging 13.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Minutewomen.

Donaldson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.