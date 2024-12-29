UMass hosts Donaldson and Fordham

Fordham Rams (6-5) at UMass Minutewomen (5-6) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on UMass after…

Fordham Rams (6-5) at UMass Minutewomen (5-6)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on UMass after Taylor Donaldson scored 24 points in Fordham’s 71-62 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Minutewomen are 3-3 in home games. UMass scores 61.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Rams are 2-3 on the road. Fordham has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

UMass is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 38.1% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham scores 5.7 more points per game (62.2) than UMass allows to opponents (56.5).

The Minutewomen and Rams face off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Olbrys is averaging 13.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Minutewomen.

Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

