UMass hosts Brooks and UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-4) at UMass Minutemen (3-6)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits UMass after Max Brooks scored 29 points in UMass-Lowell’s 69-67 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Minutemen have gone 2-2 at home. UMass gives up 74.9 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The River Hawks have gone 0-4 away from home. UMass-Lowell is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

UMass is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 42.6% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell scores 9.3 more points per game (84.2) than UMass gives up to opponents (74.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 12.1 points.

Martin Somerville is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 12.8 points and 1.7 steals.

