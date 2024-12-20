UL Monroe Warhawks and the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears play in New Orleans, Louisiana

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-2) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (3-6) New Orleans; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-2) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (3-6)

New Orleans; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on Central Arkansas in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Warhawks have a 3-6 record against non-conference oppponents. UL Monroe is seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 4.0.

The Sugar Bears have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Central Arkansas has a 6-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UL Monroe averages 67.4 points, 10.3 more per game than the 57.1 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 73.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the 70.2 UL Monroe allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakayla Johnson is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Warhawks.

Jade Upshaw is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Sugar Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.