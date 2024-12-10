UL Monroe visits No. 25 Georgia Tech, looks to stop road losing streak

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-0) Atlanta; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe will…

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-0)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Warhawks play No. 25 Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Zoesha Smith averaging 10.0.

The Warhawks are 1-2 on the road. UL Monroe is sixth in the Sun Belt with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Laila Walker averaging 2.6.

Georgia Tech makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). UL Monroe has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 13.9 points.

Jakayla Johnson is averaging 15.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

