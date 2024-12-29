UL Monroe visits Coastal Carolina after Brooks’ 24-point performance

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts UL Monroe after Savannah Brooks scored 24 points in Coastal Carolina’s 104-58 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Chanticleers are 6-0 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 7-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warhawks have gone 1-4 away from home. UL Monroe allows 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 81.4 points, 13.3 more per game than the 68.1 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe scores 8.4 more points per game (66.8) than Coastal Carolina gives up to opponents (58.4).

The Chanticleers and Warhawks meet Sunday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is shooting 51.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Chanticleers.

Jakayla Johnson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Warhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

