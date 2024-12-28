UL Monroe visits Brooks and Coastal Carolina

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on UL Monroe after Savannah Brooks scored 24 points in Coastal Carolina’s 104-58 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Chanticleers are 6-0 in home games. Coastal Carolina is fifth in the Sun Belt with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 2.3.

The Warhawks are 1-4 on the road. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 66.8 points per game and is shooting 38.6%.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Coastal Carolina allows.

The Chanticleers and Warhawks match up Sunday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristin Williams averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

Jakayla Johnson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Warhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.