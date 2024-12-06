UL Monroe takes on Lamar on 3-game slide

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at Lamar Cardinals (3-3) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe comes into…

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at Lamar Cardinals (3-3)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe comes into the matchup with Lamar after losing three games in a row.

The Cardinals are 2-0 on their home court. Lamar is third in the Southland with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Akasha Davis averaging 3.2.

The Warhawks are 1-1 on the road. UL Monroe is sixth in the Sun Belt with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 3.0.

Lamar averages 70.8 points, 6.5 more per game than the 64.3 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 68.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Cardinals.

Meloney Thames averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 22.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

