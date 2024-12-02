UL Monroe plays UT Arlington on 3-game home slide

UT Arlington Mavericks (3-5) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-6) Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -7.5;…

UT Arlington Mavericks (3-5) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-6)

Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts UT Arlington looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Warhawks are 2-2 on their home court. UL Monroe has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 0-2 on the road. UT Arlington scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

UL Monroe’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington scores 10.2 more points per game (79.6) than UL Monroe allows (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Warhawks.

Jaden Wells is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Mavericks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

