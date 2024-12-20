UL Monroe hosts Old Dominion following Bolden’s 21-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-8) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-8) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts Old Dominion after Jalen Bolden scored 21 points in UL Monroe’s 74-68 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Warhawks have gone 3-4 at home. UL Monroe ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Makai Willis averaging 2.2.

The Monarchs have gone 0-2 away from home. Old Dominion is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

UL Monroe averages 72.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 77.8 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bolden is averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks.

Robert Davis Jr. is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Monarchs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.