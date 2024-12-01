UL Monroe faces UT Arlington on 3-game home slide

UT Arlington Mavericks (3-5) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-6) Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe is…

UT Arlington Mavericks (3-5) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-6)

Monroe, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe is looking to end its three-game home slide with a victory against UT Arlington.

The Warhawks are 2-2 in home games. UL Monroe is sixth in the Sun Belt with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Makai Willis averaging 1.8.

The Mavericks are 0-2 on the road. UT Arlington is second in the WAC scoring 79.6 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

UL Monroe scores 72.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 76.5 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UL Monroe gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Warhawks.

Jaden Wells is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Mavericks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.