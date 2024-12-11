UL Monroe faces No. 25 Georgia Tech, looks to stop road skid

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-0) Atlanta; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hits…

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-0)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hits the road against No. 25 Georgia Tech looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 8-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warhawks are 1-2 in road games. UL Monroe ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 12.7 assists per game led by Nya Valentine averaging 4.7.

Georgia Tech scores 80.2 points, 14.9 more per game than the 65.3 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Jakayla Johnson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Warhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

