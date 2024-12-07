UL Monroe faces Lamar on 3-game skid

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at Lamar Cardinals (3-3) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe looks to…

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at Lamar Cardinals (3-3)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe looks to end its three-game skid with a win against Lamar.

The Cardinals are 2-0 in home games. Lamar is fourth in the Southland scoring 70.8 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Warhawks have gone 1-1 away from home. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Sakyia White averaging 3.0.

Lamar makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). UL Monroe has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akasha Davis is shooting 68.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Cardinals.

Jakayla Johnson is averaging 15.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

