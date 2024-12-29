UIC visits Illinois State for conference showdown

UIC Flames (8-4, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UIC Flames (8-4, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on Illinois State in MVC action Sunday.

The Redbirds are 5-1 in home games. Illinois State scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Flames are 0-1 in conference play. UIC is the MVC leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Sasa Ciani averaging 9.9.

Illinois State scores 80.1 points, 6.6 more per game than the 73.5 UIC gives up. UIC averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Illinois State allows.

The Redbirds and Flames square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Daugherty averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.